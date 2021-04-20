Sabal Trust CO Buys 17,219 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 457,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.