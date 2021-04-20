Sabal Trust CO Has $642,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

EMR stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,637. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.