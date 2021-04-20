Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,646. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42.

