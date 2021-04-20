Sabal Trust CO Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,343,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. 10,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $161.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

