Sabal Trust CO Sells 732 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 279,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,075. The firm has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

