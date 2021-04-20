Safex Token (SFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,473.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $22.34 million and $12,473.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safex Token has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

