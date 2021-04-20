Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank raised Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

