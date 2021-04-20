Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank raised Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

