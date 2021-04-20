Sanofi to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

