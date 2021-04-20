SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of SBA Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.08.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $288.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,920.47 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.