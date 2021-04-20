Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on SCFLF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

SCFLF stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

