Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SMIT stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $23.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schmitt Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

