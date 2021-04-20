Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

SNDR opened at $25.32 on Monday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

