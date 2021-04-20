Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,694.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,694 ($48.26) and last traded at GBX 3,645 ($47.62), with a volume of 8435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,642 ($47.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,507.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,283.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

