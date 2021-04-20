Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.31. 4,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

