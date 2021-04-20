Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

