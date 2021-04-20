SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 716,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

SCPL opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.