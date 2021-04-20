Scott B. Salmirs Sells 25,000 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ABM opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,627.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABM. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

