Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,751 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,848,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.37 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

