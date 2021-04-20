SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEAS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $649,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

