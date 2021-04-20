SEEN (SEEN) Tops One Day Volume of $59,477.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.56 or 0.00019050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $59,477.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00066525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00643270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus.

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

