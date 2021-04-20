SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $15.75 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

