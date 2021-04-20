ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

SFBS opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

