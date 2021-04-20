ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Up to $61.01

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.01, but opened at $63.00. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 428 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

