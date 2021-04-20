SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGSOY. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

SGSOY stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

