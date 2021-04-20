SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $369,064.60 and $581.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

