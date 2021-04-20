Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFT. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 22,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.