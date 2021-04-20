Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 4.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

Shopify stock traded down $24.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,121.33. 22,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,155.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.80, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $556.01 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

