Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,145.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,155.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 729.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $556.01 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

