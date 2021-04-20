Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

PRSM opened at GBX 1,219.08 ($15.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,313.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,500.12. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,067 ($13.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

In related news, insider Ijoma Maluza sold 18,807 shares of Blue Prism Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,609 ($21.02), for a total transaction of £302,604.63 ($395,354.89).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

