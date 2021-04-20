Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 939 ($12.27) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MTW stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Monday. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 692.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.60. The stock has a market cap of £211.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

