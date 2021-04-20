Short Interest in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Decreases By 22.6%

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AINV opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $929.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

