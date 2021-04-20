Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Decreases By 18.7%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BBSI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,126. The stock has a market cap of $518.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.