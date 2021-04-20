Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Increases By 26.4%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWMX. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. 2,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

