Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Decreases By 17.8%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $208.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

