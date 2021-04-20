Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Increases By 29.1%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

CarLotz stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

