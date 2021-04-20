Short Interest in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Declines By 23.1%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

XEC stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

