Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Declines By 20.4%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

