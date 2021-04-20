Short Interest in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Declines By 20.1%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. 1,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,839. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $712.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.