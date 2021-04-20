Short Interest in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Decreases By 24.8%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FPAY remained flat at $$2.17 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,923. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 434.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

