Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Drops By 21.1%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $759.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after buying an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

