Short Interest in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Declines By 23.1%

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 557,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.27. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.