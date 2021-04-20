Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Grows By 27.9%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,725,000. Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,377,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,978,000.

IEF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 385,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,309. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $117.88.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

