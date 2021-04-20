Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Grows By 35.2%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Meridian stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Meridian has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meridian by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

