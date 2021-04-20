Short Interest in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Increases By 37.7%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 813,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osprey Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

