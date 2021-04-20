Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Declines By 24.9%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phunware by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

