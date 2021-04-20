Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Decreases By 23.5%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

