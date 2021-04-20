Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Increases By 41.6%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLNO stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

