Short Interest in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Grows By 29.1%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $29,441,588.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 157,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 619.30 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.