Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Expands By 41.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

STNE opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 34.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

